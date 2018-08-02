Winnebago Industries confirms small number of layoffs

FOREST CITY — Winnebago Industries is confirming a small number of employees have been laid off.

The Forest City-based recreational vehicle manufacturer says fewer than 35 employees were permanently laid off at the end of July.

The company is calling it a “limited staff reduction” within the company’s motor home division, saying that it routinely makes workforce adjustments to respond to current needs and to enhance future growth and performance.

Winnebago Industries typically employs between 2600 and 2700 people at its Forest City campus.