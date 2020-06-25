Winnebago Industries CEO says company being proactive in protecting employees from COVID-19
FOREST CITY — Winnebago Industries CEO Michael Happe says the company has resumed operations in a graduated and disciplined manner in alignment with demand and business conditions. That’s after operations were suspended for about a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Happe says guidelines are in place to deal with coronavirus. “We are especially focused within our workplace on how to identify possible COVID cases or exposure to COVID cases as quickly as possible, and we execute appropriate contact tracing and quarantining if necessary to mitigate the possibility of an outbreak in our facilities and keep our teams safe.”
Happe says the company will be proactive in what needs to be done in protecting employees during the pandemic. “We remain focused on safely returning to full operations across all of our campuses. In doing so, the health and safety of Winnebago Industries employees and our business partners will remain a top priority for our management team. We are committed to being decisive in taking the necessary actions to protect our employees.”
Happe made his comments during the company’s quarterly earnings conference call on Wednesday.