Winnebago Industries acquires lithium-ion battery company

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINNESOTA — Winnebago Industries is expanding its portfolio. The outdoor lifestyle products manufacturer with Iowa factory locations in Forest City, Lake Mills, Charles City and Waverly says they have reached an agreement to acquire Lithionics Battery, a lithium-ion battery solutions provider to recreational equipment and specialty vehicle markets.

Winnebago says the addition of Lithionics will provide the company with enhanced technological and engineering capabilities to offer consumers more differentiated products with innovative electrical solutions, as well as bring strategic sourcing benefits and secure a critical area of its supply chain.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Winnebago CEO Michael Happe says the addition of Lithionics enhances the company’s ability to develop unique and diverse battery solutions across their portfolio, advancing their overall electrical ecosystem, driving organic growth and supply chain security.