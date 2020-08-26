      Weather Alert

Winnebago County’s COVID-19 deaths double in a 24-hour period

Aug 26, 2020 @ 11:02am

DES MOINES — Winnebago County’s death toll from COVID-19 has doubled in a 24-hour period.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, three more deaths were reported to bring the county’s total to six. It brings the area’s death count up to 50 — 20 previous deaths in Cerro Gordo County; 16 in Franklin; six in Winnebago; three in Floyd; two each in Butler and Hancock; and one in Wright.

20 more cases of COVID-19 were identified in our listening area in the same 24 hour period to bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 2423.

450 of those cases are active, seven more than at 11 o’clock on Tuesday morning. There’s 165 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, 67 in Winnebago, 64 in Wright, 38 in Kossuth, 31 in Butler, 19 each in Floyd and Franklin, 18 in Worth, 16 in Mitchell and 13 in Hancock. 11 more people in the area have recovered for a total of 1923. 

Looking at the statewide numbers during the same 24 hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning: 14 more people have died to bring the pandemic total to 1062; 943 new cases have been reported for a total now of 58,019; 551 people have recovered for a total now of 44,870.

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 20
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 16
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 6 3
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 50 3

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 728 5
Butler 169 6
Floyd 188 3
Franklin 276 1
Hancock 139 2
Kossuth 114 1
Mitchell 92 1
Winnebago 146 1
Worth 76
Wright 495
Area Total 2423 20

 

Active Cases
Cerro Gordo 165
Butler 31
Floyd 19
Franklin 19
Hancock 13
Kossuth 38
Mitchell 16
Winnebago 67
Worth 18
Wright 64
Area Total 450

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 543 5
Butler 136 1
Floyd 166 1
Franklin 241 2
Hancock 124
Kossuth 76
Mitchell 76
Winnebago 73 2
Worth 58
Wright 430
Area Total 1923 11
