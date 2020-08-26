Winnebago County’s COVID-19 deaths double in a 24-hour period
DES MOINES — Winnebago County’s death toll from COVID-19 has doubled in a 24-hour period.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, three more deaths were reported to bring the county’s total to six. It brings the area’s death count up to 50 — 20 previous deaths in Cerro Gordo County; 16 in Franklin; six in Winnebago; three in Floyd; two each in Butler and Hancock; and one in Wright.
20 more cases of COVID-19 were identified in our listening area in the same 24 hour period to bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 2423.
450 of those cases are active, seven more than at 11 o’clock on Tuesday morning. There’s 165 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, 67 in Winnebago, 64 in Wright, 38 in Kossuth, 31 in Butler, 19 each in Floyd and Franklin, 18 in Worth, 16 in Mitchell and 13 in Hancock. 11 more people in the area have recovered for a total of 1923.
Looking at the statewide numbers during the same 24 hour period ending at 11 o’clock this morning: 14 more people have died to bring the pandemic total to 1062; 943 new cases have been reported for a total now of 58,019; 551 people have recovered for a total now of 44,870.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|20
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|3
|
|Franklin
|16
|
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|6
|3
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|50
|3
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|728
|5
|Butler
|169
|6
|Floyd
|188
|3
|Franklin
|276
|1
|Hancock
|139
|2
|Kossuth
|114
|1
|Mitchell
|92
|1
|Winnebago
|146
|1
|Worth
|76
|
|Wright
|495
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2423
|20
|
|Active Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|165
|Butler
|31
|Floyd
|19
|Franklin
|19
|Hancock
|13
|Kossuth
|38
|Mitchell
|16
|Winnebago
|67
|Worth
|18
|Wright
|64
|
|
|Area Total
|450
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|543
|5
|Butler
|136
|1
|Floyd
|166
|1
|Franklin
|241
|2
|Hancock
|124
|
|Kossuth
|76
|
|Mitchell
|76
|
|Winnebago
|73
|2
|Worth
|58
|
|Wright
|430
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1923
|11