Winnebago County supervisor sentenced after bringing gun to meeting, being intoxicated
A screenshot of a Youtube video from the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors meeting on May 21, 2019. Supervisor Mike Stensrud is on the left
FOREST CITY — Winnebago County supervisor Michael Stensrud has been sentenced to jail time and probation after pleading guilty to public intoxication and carrying a firearm during a supervisors meeting.
A Forest City police officer was dispatched to the Winnebago County Courthouse shortly after the conclusion of the May 21st meeting of the supervisors for a male that was possibly intoxicated. A criminal complaint says the officer spoke to Stensrud, and a breath sample that Stensrud agreed to provide to the officer showed that his blood alcohol level was .09.
The complaint says the officer also examined a cup that Stensrud had and said the cup smelled of an alcoholic beverage. A video of the meeting showed Stensrud drinking from a large plastic cup with a straw in it. The complaint also says the officer took a pistol out of Stensrud’s right pocket.
Stensrud eventually pleaded guilty to the public intox and carrying firearm charges and was sentenced on Friday to 90 days in jail, with all but two days in jail suspended. He was also placed on two years probation.
Stensrud, who played football at Iowa State University before going pro, was in the NFL for a decade before retiring in 1989.