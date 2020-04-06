Winnebago County sees first confirmed COVID-19 case, two more in Cerro Gordo
FOREST CITY — Winnebago County says they’ve confirmed their first case of coronavirus.
The Winnebago County Department of Public Health says a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a person aged 41-60. The Department says the individual is self-isolating at home.
Today’s report (see below) includes the Franklin County case of an 41-60 year old that was reported by Franklin County public health officials over the weekend. The Iowa Department of Public Health says there are two more cases of COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County, both older adults aged 61-80.
So far in our immediate listening area, a total of 22 cases have been reported. Cerro Gordo has had 12 reported cases, Hancock has had three, two in MItchell County, and single cases in Butler, Franklin, Kossuth and Wright.
The only counties in our listening area as of this morning to not have reported cases of COVID-19 are Worth and Floyd counties.
=====
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
Governor Kim Reynolds ★ Lt. Governor Adam Gregg
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday Apr. 6, 2020
Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional deaths confirmed
DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 78 additional positive cases for a total of 946 positive cases. There have been an additional 680 negative tests for a total of 10,653 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, an additional 3 deaths were also reported:
- Linn County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Tama County, 2 elderly adults (81+)
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 78 individuals include:
- Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Cerro Gordo County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Chickasaw County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Clinton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Crawford County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Franklin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Johnson County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Linn County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Louisa County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Marion County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Muscatine County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Page County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 3 elderly adults (81+)
- Wapello County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80)
- Winnebago County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.