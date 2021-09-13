      Weather Alert

Winnebago County officer placed on leave after shooting

Sep 13, 2021 @ 4:48am

THOMPSON — The investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting in Winnebago County over the weekend.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says they took a report shortly after 7 o’clock Saturday evening of an alleged domestic assault in Thompson. Deputies determined that the call was a ruse to lure law enforcement to the location before the shooting took place.

An officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with the department’s policy. More information about the incident is expected to be released later today.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 641-585-2828.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man accused of sexually abusing a child
Manly mayor Banks resigns
Woman accused of taking money while working at Mason City restaurant to plead guilty
Iowa Supreme Court denies review of Mason City man's child endangerment resulting in death conviction
Mason City man accused of assaulting former girlfriend in Dubuque
Connect With Us