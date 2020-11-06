      Weather Alert

Winnebago County man serving prison time for sexual abuse dead

Nov 6, 2020 @ 10:43am

CORALVILLE — A Winnebago County man serving time in prison on multiple sexual abuse charges has died.

Clarence Miller was convicted in 2013 of two counts second-degree sexual abuse after being accused of assaulting two eight-year-old girls at his Thompson home between January 2010 and August 2012. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison, with four other sexual abuse charges being dismissed after his conviction.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says the 88-year-old Miller died on Tuesday due to non-COVID-related natural causes in a hospice room of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been housed due to chronic illness.

