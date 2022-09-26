Winnebago County jury finds Thompson man guilty of sexual abuse

FOREST CITY — A Thompson man has been found guilty of sexual abuse. 49-year-old Lee Carter was convicted by a jury late last week of false imprisonment and third-degree sexual abuse.

Carter originally was charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse. Carter is accused of abducting a person from Lake Mills on the night of July 4th and taking them to his home in Thompson, where he beat the victim and forced the person to perform sexual acts, later threatening to kill the person.

Carter is scheduled to be sentenced on December 2nd and faces over ten years in prison.