WIND CHILLL ADVISORY from Midnight tonight until Noon CST Sunday for Floyd, Mitchell and Mower MN.
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 to 30 below tonight and Saturday morning, and from 25 to 35 below for Saturday night and Sunday morning.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast
Minnesota.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.