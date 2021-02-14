WIND CHILL WARNING until Noon CST Monday for the entire listening area.
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE…Much of central and eastern Iowa.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
