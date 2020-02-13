Wind Chill Warning tonight into Friday
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, Clear Lake, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond,
and Hampton
953 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warnings, dangerously cold wind chills
of 30 to 35 below zero are expected. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, wind chills as low as 20 to 30 below zero are
expected.
* WHERE...Northern Iowa.
* WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today.
For the second Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to
10 AM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 PM CST
this evening.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.