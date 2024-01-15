⚠ WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect until Noon Tuesday.

…Life Threatening Wind Chills Continue into Tuesday…

Arctic cold air has settled into the area with temperatures well below zero and accompanying wind chills often in the 20s or 30s below zero, even during the day. This extreme Arctic air combined with breezy winds at times will continue to create dangerous conditions into Tuesday, with wind chill values as low as 35 below zero possible at times.

Though blizzard warnings and winter weather advisories have ended, please continue to check the latest road conditions prior to any travel in and around Iowa as crews continue to work to improve road conditions.

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE…All of central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.