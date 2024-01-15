🌬⚠WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect until Noon on Tuesday 🥶

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero.

* WHERE…All of Central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Life threatening wind chills are expected. You may experience frost bite and hypothermia in a matter of minutes if not properly dressed for the conditions. Limit time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.