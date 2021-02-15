WIND CHILL WARNING now in effect until 10:00 AM CST Tuesday.
* WHAT…Life-threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills from 30 below zero to as low as 40 below zero can be expected this morning and again tonight into Tuesday morning.
* WHERE…All of central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.