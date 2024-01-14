KGLO News KGLO News Logo

🌬️🥶 WIND CHILL WARNING in effect until Noon Tuesday⚠

January 13, 2024 6:07PM CST
NWS Des Moines

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero.

* WHERE…Much of central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

