WIND CHILL WARNING from 9 PM CST this evening until Noon CST Monday for the entire listening area.

Feb 13, 2021 @ 12:00pm

…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE…Much of central and eastern Iowa.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

