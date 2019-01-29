Wind Chill Warning begins, runs through Thursday

Below is information from the National Weather Service as of 6:00 AM. For updated information, click on one of the following links, or click on the red weather alert bar at the top of this page for the latest weather statements:

...Prolonged Dangerous Cold and Wind Chills through Thursday... .An extended and rarely seen outbreak of extreme cold and dangerous wind chills will impact Iowa from late tonight through Thursday morning. Those venturing outside for any extended period will be in a potentially life threatening situation and should take appropriate precautions. Please continue to monitor the latest forecasts and updates to current warnings, advisories and watches. IAZ004>007-015>017-025>028-036>039-048>050-291945- /O.EXP.KDMX.WC.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-190129T1200Z/ /O.CON.KDMX.WC.W.0001.190129T1200Z-190131T1800Z/ Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo- Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk- Story-Marshall-Tama- Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Waverly, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley, Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Ames, Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart, and Gladbrook 535 AM CST Tue Jan 29 2019 ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero expected. * WHERE...Northern and Eastern Iowa. * WHEN...The cold snap will persist from Today into Thursday. The coldest temperatures and wind chills will come late Today night through Wednesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.