Wind Chill Warning begins, runs through Thursday
By KGLO News
|
Jan 29, 2019 @ 6:19 AM

Below is information from the National Weather Service as of 6:00 AM. For updated information, click on one of the following links, or click on the red weather alert bar at the top of this page for the latest weather statements:

National Weather Service-Des Moines — latest “Situation Report”

National Weather Service-Des Moines main page

Iowa Road Conditions

 

 

 

...Prolonged Dangerous Cold and Wind Chills through Thursday...

.An extended and rarely seen outbreak of extreme cold and
dangerous wind chills will impact Iowa from late tonight through
Thursday morning. Those venturing outside for any extended period
will be in a potentially life threatening situation and should
take appropriate precautions. Please continue to monitor the
latest forecasts and updates to current warnings, advisories and
watches.

IAZ004>007-015>017-025>028-036>039-048>050-291945-
/O.EXP.KDMX.WC.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-190129T1200Z/
/O.CON.KDMX.WC.W.0001.190129T1200Z-190131T1800Z/
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-Hamilton-Hardin-Grundy-Black Hawk-
Story-Marshall-Tama-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, Clear Lake, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton,
Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison,
Dumont, Waverly, Webster City, Iowa Falls, Eldora, Ackley,
Grundy Center, Reinbeck, Conrad, Dike, Wellsburg, Waterloo,
Cedar Falls, Ames, Marshalltown, Tama, Toledo, Traer, Dysart,
and Gladbrook
535 AM CST Tue Jan 29 2019

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
  low as 60 below zero expected.

* WHERE...Northern and Eastern Iowa.

* WHEN...The cold snap will persist from Today into Thursday. The
  coldest temperatures and wind chills will come late Today night
  through Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could
  cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and
the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite
can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions
are not taken.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Investigation continues into Mason City fire Deep freeze prompts Iowa universities to call off classes Detroit man accused of trafficking heroin into north-central Iowa indicted in federal court Mason City man’s vehicular homicide trial delayed to May Trial delayed again for Mason City man accused of bar stabbings Iowa Business Council says Iowa needs more diverse population