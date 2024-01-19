⚠🌬 Wind Chill Advisory Until Noon Saturday.

…More Bitter Cold into the Weekend…

.Arctic air has returned to Iowa with northwest winds leading to bitter cold wind chills in the 20s below zero this morning. Wind chills from 20 below to 30 below will be prevalent again tonight into Saturday morning as well.

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…All of central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The bitter cold conditions will persist into Saturday night and Sunday morning. Additional Wind Chill Advisories will likely be issued for those times later today or early tomorrow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.