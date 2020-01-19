WIND CHILL ADVISORY until Noon CST Sunday for the entire listening area.

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SUNDAY FOR THE ENTIRE LISTENING AREA…
* WHAT…Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…North central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until Noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in
frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.