🥶🌬 Wind Chill Advisory until 9:00 AM Friday for Winnebago, Kossuth and Faribault MN.

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY FOR WINNEBAGO, KOSSUTH AND FARIBAULT MN…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of far northwest Iowa and southern Minnesota including Winnebago and Kossuth counties in Iowa and Faribault county in southern Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.