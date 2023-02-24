KGLO News KGLO News Logo

🥶🌬 Wind Chill Advisory until 9:00 AM Friday for Winnebago, Kossuth and Faribault MN.

February 23, 2023 8:41PM CST
Share
🥶🌬 Wind Chill Advisory until 9:00 AM Friday for Winnebago, Kossuth and Faribault MN.

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY FOR WINNEBAGO, KOSSUTH AND FARIBAULT MN…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of far northwest Iowa and southern Minnesota including Winnebago and Kossuth counties in Iowa and Faribault county in southern Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest

Trending

1

Plymouth woman charged with child endangerment resulting in death
2

Mason City man accused of shooting woman with an arrow to plead guilty
3

South Dakota man charged with sexually assaulting minor female
4

Clear Lake woman accused of illegally entering apartment while as manager and committing theft pleads guilty
5

Plea change hearing set for Clear Lake man accused of sexual abuse