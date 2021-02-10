      Weather Alert
WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect through mid-morning Thursday for the entire listening area.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY until 9:00 AM CST Thursday for Freeborn MN and Faribault MN.

Feb 10, 2021 @ 2:19pm

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY FOR FREEBORN MN AND FARIBAULT MN COUNTIES…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside and pack warm clothes and a charged cell phone with you in your vehicle. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest

