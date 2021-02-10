WIND CHILL ADVISORY until 9:00 AM CST Thursday for Freeborn MN and Faribault MN.
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside and pack warm clothes and a charged cell phone with you in your vehicle. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.