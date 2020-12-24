WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect until Noon Today for the entire listening area
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY FOR THE ENTIRE LISTENING AREA..
* WHAT…Bitter cold wind chills expected this morning, and then again tonight into Christmas morning. Wind chills 20 to 30below zero north.
* WHERE…Northern Iowa
* WHEN…For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blizzard conditions and additional snowfall have ended, but some minor blowing snow may persist today, especially in rural, open areas. Some roads may remain slick and snow covered as well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Motorists are also advised to slow down, be prepared for variable possibly hazardous road conditions, and plan for extra travel time.