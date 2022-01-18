WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect until Noon CST Wednesday
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE…North Central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and Friday mornings will be even lower than Wednesday morning. Late tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create slick spots on roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.