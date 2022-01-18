      Weather Alert
WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect until Noon CST Wednesday

WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect until Noon CST Wednesday

Jan 18, 2022 @ 4:32pm

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…North Central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and Friday mornings will be even lower than Wednesday morning. Late tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest

Trending
First winter storm of 2022 to impact north-central Iowa Friday
Whopper snowstorm headed our way, 7-11 inches in forecast
Two Mason City men plead not guilty to drug charges after Clear Lake traffic stop
Chicago man accused of Mason City murder has his trial delayed
New verification proposed for Iowans receiving government food, health care benefits
Connect With Us