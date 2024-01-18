KGLO News KGLO News Logo

⚠🌬 WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect until Noon CST Friday.

January 18, 2024 4:36PM CST
NWS Des Moines

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…All of central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Bitter cold will persist into the weekend as well with Wind Chill Advisories or Warnings possible Friday night into Saturday morning, and Saturday night into Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

