⚠🌬 WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect until Noon CST Friday.
January 18, 2024 4:36PM CST
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE…All of central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Bitter cold will persist into the weekend as well with Wind Chill Advisories or Warnings possible Friday night into Saturday morning, and Saturday night into Sunday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
NWS Des Moines