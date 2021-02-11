WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect until Noon CST Friday for the entire listening area
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Widespread wind chill values 20 below zero and as low as around 35 below zero over far northern Iowa.
* WHERE…All of central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY FOR FLOYD, MITCHELL AND MOWER MN…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills nearing 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST FRIDAY FOR FREEBORN MN AND FARIBAULT MN…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Looking ahead, colder wind chills are forecast for Saturday night into Sunday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside and pack warm clothes and a charged cell phone with you in your vehicle. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.