KGLO News KGLO News Logo

⚠ WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect until 9 AM Wednesday.

January 15, 2024 4:56PM CST
Share
Getty Images

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…All of central Iowa.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon Tuesday to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. If outside or traveling, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, layers, a hat, and
gloves.

For the latest

Trending

1

Man from Manly facing multiple child endangerment charges, OWI after two separate incidents
2

Season's first winter storm to hit our area starting today
3

Charles City man sentenced to ten years for lascivious acts
4

Sheffield woman accused of running into Mason City house, squad cars
5

Eliminating state income tax 'non-starter' for House Democrats