⚠ WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect until 9 AM Wednesday.

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind

Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…All of central Iowa.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon Tuesday to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. If outside or traveling, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, layers, a hat, and

gloves.