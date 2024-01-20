KGLO News KGLO News Logo

⚠🌬 Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 11:00 AM Sunday

January 20, 2024 4:00PM CST
..More Bitter Cold to Finish the Weekend…

.Arctic air will remain entrenched across Iowa into tomorrow morning before a rebound in temperature begins. However, in the meantime, bitter cold wind chills in the 20s below zero can be expected this morning, and again tonight into Sunday morning.

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…All of central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

NWS Des Moines

