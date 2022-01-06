WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect through Thursday afternoon
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
….WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIL 3 PM CST THURSDAY FOR FLOYD, MITCHELL AND MOWER MN…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero tonight.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes tonight and Thursday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, or 511mn.org in Minnesota.
….WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIL 3PM THURSDAY FOR FREEBORN MN AND FARIBAULT MN…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.