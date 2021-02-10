WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect through mid-morning Thursday for the entire listening area.
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THURSDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Much of northern Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THURSDAY FOR FLOYD, MITCHELL AND MOWER MN…
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY FOR FREEBORN MN AND FARIBAULT MN COUNTIES…
