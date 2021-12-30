WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect from Friday evening through Noon Saturday.
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.
* WHEN…From 9 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT FRIDAY NIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY FOR FLOYD, MITCHELL AND MOWER MN…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From midnight Friday night to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO NOON CST SATURDAY FOR FREEBORN MN AND FARIBAULT MN…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Friday to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Limit outdoor activities if possible. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.