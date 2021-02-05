WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect for Midnight tonight until Noon CST Sunday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Franklin, Kossuth, Buter, Floyd, Mitchell, Mower MN, Freeborn MN and Faribault MN.
* WHAT…Very cold temperatures and wind chills expected through the weekend and beyond. Wind chill values falling to around 30 below zero by Sunday morning.
* WHERE…Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Even during the daytime this weekend wind chill values will only rise into the teens below zero for a few hours. The prolonged nature of the cold will have a cumulative effect and may very well persist beyond Sunday and into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.