A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until Midnight CST Saturday Night. A WIND CHILL WARNING for Faribault MN until Noon CST Saturday.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY from 9:00 PM this evening to Midnight CST Saturday Night.

Dec 31, 2021 @ 9:57am

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35 below zero early Saturday morning, but generally 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Saturday night.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This advisory will be evaluated again Saturday evening and possibly extended into Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

