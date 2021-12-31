WIND CHILL ADVISORY from 9:00 PM this evening to Midnight CST Saturday Night.
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35 below zero early Saturday morning, but generally 20 to 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Saturday night.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This advisory will be evaluated again Saturday evening and possibly extended into Sunday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.