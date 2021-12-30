      Weather Alert
WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect from Friday evening through Noon Saturday.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY from 9:00 PM Friday until 6:00 AM Saturday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Wright, Franklin and Butler counties..

Dec 30, 2021 @ 2:46pm

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTES…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.

* WHEN…From 9 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man serving life prison sentence for kidnapping, rape dead
Preliminary hearing Tuesday for Mason City man accused of murdering woman, setting house on fire to cover up crime
Mason City man who fled from residential treatment center back in jail
Researchers: family contact vital for people in jail or prison
Cerro Gordo supervisors cut recommendations for elected officials' salaries by a third, freeze their own pay for the sixth straight year
Connect With Us