WIND CHILL ADVISORY from 9:00 PM Friday until 6:00 AM Saturday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Wright, Franklin and Butler counties..
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Most of Northern Iowa and portions of Western Iowa.
* WHEN…From 9 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.