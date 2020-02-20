      Weather Alert
WIND CHILL ADVISORY for Worth, Winnebago, Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth, Franklin, Butler, Floyd, Mitchell, Mower MN, Freeborn MN and Faribault MN from Midnight tonight until 9:00 AM CST Thursday.

Feb 20, 2020 @ 12:35am

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY FOR WORTH, WINNEBAGO, CERRO GORDO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE…Much of northern Iowa.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY FOR FLOYD, MITCHELL AND MOWER MN…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY FOR FREEBORN MN AND FARIBAULT M…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

 

For the latest

