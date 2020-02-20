WIND CHILL ADVISORY for Worth, Winnebago, Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth, Franklin, Butler, Floyd, Mitchell, Mower MN, Freeborn MN and Faribault MN from Midnight tonight until 9:00 AM CST Thursday.

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY FOR WORTH, WINNEBAGO, CERRO GORDO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE…Much of northern Iowa.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY FOR FLOYD, MITCHELL AND MOWER MN…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY FOR FREEBORN MN AND FARIBAULT M…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.