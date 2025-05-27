An organization supported by the U.S. and endorsed by Israel has commenced aid distribution operations in Gaza, despite opposition from various humanitarian groups and the recent departure of its executive director.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation plays a pivotal role in a new aid delivery system aiming to take over distribution from U.N.-led aid groups that have been providing substantial assistance in Gaza since the conflict erupted in October 2023.

The new distribution model involves limited food dispersal at protected hubs guarded by armed personnel, necessitating recipients to collect their aid from these locations. Currently, four hubs are being established, primarily near Israeli military sites, with three positioned in sparsely populated southern regions.

The foundation announced the commencement of food transportation to its hubs and distribution to beneficiaries, without specifying the quantity distributed. They anticipate escalating aid supplies daily and aim to reach over a million Palestinians by week’s end, out of Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

Jake Wood, the American leading the initiative, resigned citing the organization’s lack of operational independence as the reason.

Israel has called for an alternative aid distribution plan, accusing Hamas of diverting aid for illicit purposes. Despite denials from the U.N. and aid groups regarding significant diversions, they oppose the new mechanism, asserting concerns that it could enable Israel to manipulate aid for political ends, breach humanitarian norms, and prove ineffective.

Prior to allowing a limited resumption of aid supplies, Israel had imposed a blockade on Gaza for almost three months, exacerbating the region’s humanitarian crisis. The Hamas-led Interior Ministry in Gaza has cautioned against engaging with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Who Is Supporting GHF?

Established earlier this year, GHF is operated by a consortium of American security contractors, ex-military officers, and humanitarian aid professionals, backed by Israel and the U.S.

Prior to his resignation, Jake Wood was the public face of the organization, known for his military background and co-founding a disaster relief organization called Team Rubicon.

A proposal from the group, which surfaced earlier this month, included several names, potentially involving David Beasley, the former head of the U.N. World Food Program. However, neither Beasley nor GHF has confirmed his participation.

The funding sources for GHF remain undisclosed. While claiming commitments exceeding $100 million from a European Union government, the specific donor remains unnamed. The U.S. and Israel deny providing financial support to the foundation.

What Strategy Does GHF Follow?

GHF’s plan to centralize aid distribution through hubs mirrors strategies implemented by Israel.

Initially, each of the four hubs is projected to cater to around 300,000 individuals, with a long-term goal of accommodating 2 million people. The organization plans to establish additional hubs within a month, including in the northern region, without specifying exact locations.

Aid delivery will involve private subcontractors transporting supplies in armored vehicles from the Gaza border to the hubs, where they will also provide security to prevent diversion by criminal elements or militants.

Satellite images obtained by The Associated Press on May 10 indicate ongoing construction of these hubs, with one situated in central Gaza near the Netzarim Corridor and three others in the Rafah area, south of the Morag Corridor, controlled by the military.













Most of Gaza’s population resides in the northern and central regions, not yet serviced by the established hubs. This necessitates crossing Israeli military checkpoints to access the hubs near Rafah.

Before his resignation, Wood proposed adjustments, contingent on Israeli consent.

In a correspondence to Israeli authorities obtained by the AP, Wood suggested that until at least eight hubs are functional, the existing U.N.-led aid system should continue alongside GHF. He assured that the U.N.-led system would remain responsible for non-food aid distribution, including medical supplies and shelter materials, as GHF lacked the capacity to handle such provisions.

In the letter, addressed to Israel’s aid coordination body in Gaza, COGAT, Wood outlined the agreed terms between GHF and Israel. However, there has been no official confirmation from COGAT.

Why Do Aid Groups Disapprove?

The U.N. and aid organizations argue that the proposed aid system could weaponize humanitarian assistance for Israel’s strategic interests.

They contend that Israel would wield authority to dictate aid recipients and compel population displacement to areas of distribution, potentially breaching international laws against forced relocation.

Shaina Low, communication adviser for the Norwegian Refugee Council, expressed reservations about participating in a system that compromises humanitarian principles and risks violating international law.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at relocating Gaza’s populace to a designated zone in the far south for their safety during military operations against Hamas. He suggested that once residents enter this region, they may not return.

Israel also proposed relocating the population outside Gaza post-Hamas defeat, an idea rejected by the Palestinians and the international community.













GHF maintains its independence, asserting a commitment to impartiality and non-partisanship while disavowing any involvement in mass displacement. It claims its operational principles align with humanitarian standards.

Notably, Israel’s plan to screen aid recipients using facial recognition technology has raised concerns. GHF insists aid will be allocated based on need without eligibility criteria, yet aid groups fear that individuals must pass through Israeli military zones for verification.

The U.N. and aid agencies argue that GHF’s strategy fails to adequately address the significant needs of Gaza’s distressed population.

Uncertainties remain regarding the distribution of non-food aid, with GHF indicating each meal will provide 1,750 calories, falling short of the emergency meal standard set by various U.N. agencies.

Aid workers emphasize the efficacy of existing aid mechanisms and stress the importance of maintaining proven practices.

–Contributions to this report were made by Tia Goldenberg in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Sarah El Deeb in Beirut.