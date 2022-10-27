KGLO News KGLO News Logo

WHO: Tuberculosis Cases Rise For The First Time In Years

October 27, 2022 2:54PM CDT
Share
WHO: Tuberculosis Cases Rise For The First Time In Years

GENEVA (AP) – The World Health Organization says the number of people infected with tuberculosis, including the kind resistant to drugs, rose globally for the first time in years in 2021.

A report from the U.N. health agency issued on Thursday said more than 10 million people worldwide were sickened by tuberculosis last year, a 4.5% rise from 2020.

About 1.6 million people died.

WHO said about 450,000 cases involved people infected with drug-resistant TB, a 3% increase.

After COVID-19, TB is the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

According to the WHO report, the coronavirus pandemic caused many people with TB to go undiagnosed.

For the latest

Trending

1

Chicago man sentenced up to 45 years in shooting death of Garner man in downtown Mason City
2

North Iowa CSD placed in lockdown Tuesday afternoon
3

Mason City man convicted on reckless use of firearm charge after July shooting
4

DNR fines Britt farmer for repeated failures to file manure management plans
5

Mason City woman to plead guilty to stealing over $3000 from local liquor store