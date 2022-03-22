      Breaking News
Mason City High School will be known as the River Hawks (AUDIO)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mar 22, 2022 @ 1:18pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she has tested positive again for COVID-19 and will not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Psaki tweeted that she took a test in preparation for Wednesday’s trip and it came back positive.

She said she will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and no longer accompany Biden to Belgium and Poland.

For the latest

Trending
Iowa Supreme Court agrees to review ineffective counsel complaints of Mason City man convicted of second-degree murder
Iowa Supreme Court orders Charles City man to be resentenced on lascivious acts charges after prosecutors broke plea agreement
Public asked to help identify suspect who damaged sculpture in downtown Mason City (VIDEO)
Iowa House holds bipartisan tribute for Senate GOP staffer who died last week
Despite SkyWest pulling United Express service to Mason City, airport terminal project will continue
Connect With Us