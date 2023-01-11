White House: First Lady Jill Biden’s Surgery On Lesion ‘Proceeding Well’

WASHINGTON (AP) – The first lady’s office says Jill Biden’s surgery to remove a potentially cancerous lesion above her right eye is “proceeding well and as expected.”

First Lady Biden is at the Walter Reed military hospital near Washington where the 71-year-old first lady is having surgery to remove the lesion.

Her office announced last week that doctors discovered the lesion during a recent routine skin cancer screening.

A further update is expected.

President Joe Biden accompanied his wife to the hospital.

The surgery involves cutting away thin layers of skin and examining each layer for signs of cancer.

Doctors keep removing layers of skin and examining them until there are no signs of cancer.