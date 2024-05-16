KGLO News KGLO News Logo

White House Blocks Release Of President Biden’s Special Counsel Interview Audio, Says GOP Is Being Political

May 16, 2024 11:54AM CDT
Share
Photo: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland says releasing audio of a special counsel’s interview with President Joe Biden over his handling of classified documents could jeopardize future sensitive and high-profile investigations.

The White House has blocked the release of the audio, arguing Republicans in Congress only want the recordings “to chop them up” and use them for political purposes as the Democratic president seeks reelection.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday accused Biden of suppressing the tape because he’s afraid to have voters hear it during an election year.

A transcript of the interview shows Biden struggling to recall some dates and occasionally confusing some details but having deep recall in other areas.

For the latest

Trending

1

Tens of thousands removed from Iowa Medicaid
2

Plymouth woman convicted of child endangerment resulting in death scheduled to be sentenced today
3

Dennis, Don Higgins named as Grand Marshal for North Iowa Band Festival
4

Lark Avenue north of State Highway 122 near bridge reconstruction project to be closed one day next week
5

Mason City cuts ties with downtown hotel & convention center developer, search renews for new developer