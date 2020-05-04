What to do if you still haven’t gotten your federal economic stimulus check
DES MOINES — Some Iowans still haven’t gotten their pandemic stimulus checks from Uncle Sam. If you’re among them, an official from the Internal Revenue Service says you might need to contribute a little information.
Christopher Miller, the IRS spokesman for Iowa, says there’s a short form to fill out on the agency’s website that will ensure you get your check for up to $1200. “Put in some simple information, even if you don’t make enough to require you to file, or you have non-taxable income,” Miller says, “simply fill out a federal income tax return.”
Miller says there’s a tool on irs.gov that will speed up the process if you’re still looking for that stimulus check. “Not only will the information allow us to make sure that you’re eligible for the payment but it allows us to get it to you as quickly as possible,” he says.
Just like when getting a refund from your federal tax return, Miller says the quickest way to get that stimulus check is through an electronic funds transfer, unless you want the actual paper check. “Give us your direct deposit information, your bank account information,” Miller says, “otherwise, the IRS will mail your payment to the address that you provide.”
While direct deposit is faster, the IRS says it will be mailing out as many as five-million paper checks each week.