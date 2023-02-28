KGLO News KGLO News Logo

What Time Is It On The Moon? Europe Pushing For Lunar Time Zone

February 28, 2023 2:48PM CST
Share
What Time Is It On The Moon? Europe Pushing For Lunar Time Zone

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – With more lunar missions than ever on the horizon, the European Space Agency wants to give the moon its own time zone.

This week, the agency said space organizations around the world are considering how best to keep time on the moon.

The idea came up during a meeting in the Netherlands late last year, with participants agreeing on the urgent need to establish “a common lunar reference time.”

For now, a moon mission runs on the time of the country that is operating the spacecraft.

European space officials say an internationally accepted lunar time zone would make it easier for everyone, especially astronauts working there one day.

 

For the latest

Trending

1

South Dakota man charged with sexually assaulting minor female
2

Clear Lake woman accused of illegally entering apartment while as manager and committing theft pleads guilty
3

Plea change hearing set for Clear Lake man accused of sexual abuse
4

Winter Storm Warning Wednesday afternoon to Thursday night for portions of north-central Iowa
5

Mason City woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for Lake Mills burglaries