West Fork bond issue recount to be held Tuesday, Wednesday

MASON CITY — A recount starts tomorrow for the West Fork School District bond issue vote that failed two weeks ago.

Nine more yes votes would have led to the approval of the $16.8 million bond issue. 564 voters approved the measure with 381 voting no. It meant a 59.68% voter approval, but it fell beneath the 60% threshold required for bond issue votes.

The district had asked for the money to help fund repairs for the HVAC and electrical systems at both their Rockwell and Sheffield campuses, as well as to fund roof repairs, replace water system piping and add a secure entry to their building in Sheffield.

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors at their meeting this morning approved recounting the votes in the Cerro Gordo County-based precincts on Tuesday. The Franklin County-based precincts will be recounted on Wednesday.