Wendy’s Says It Has No Plans To Raise Prices During Busiest Times At Its Restaurants

February 28, 2024 6:30PM CST
FILE - A sign stands over a Wendy's restaurant, Feb. 25, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Wendy’s says that it has no plans to increase prices during the busiest times at its restaurants, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The burger chain clarified its stance on how it will approach pricing after various media reports said that the company was looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(Associated Press) – Wendy’s says that it has no plans to increase prices during the busiest times at its restaurants.

The burger chain clarified its stance on how it will approach pricing after various media reports said that the company was looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand.

Wendy’s said that its digital menu boards “could allow us to change the menu offerings at different times of day and offer discounts and value offers to our customers more easily, particularly in the slower times of day.”

