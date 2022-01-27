      Weather Alert

Weekly COVID case count drops slightly in north-central Iowa

Jan 27, 2022 @ 11:14am

MASON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the past week in north-central Iowa is down compared to the week before.

According to the latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 1522 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the KGLO News listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties in the past week, compared to 1699 the week before. 

The 7-day and 14-day test positivity rates were also down when compared to the previous week. The area’s 7-day positivity rate is at 18.3%, down from 21.6% the week before; while the 14-day positivity rate is at 19.8%, slightly down from last week’s 20.1%. 54% of the new cases in the last seven days were people younger than 40.

Ten new deaths were reported in the last week in our listening area. Four were reported in Cerro Gordo County, two in Franklin, and single deaths in Floyd, Mitchell, Winnebago and Wright counties.

The number of people with COVID hospitalized in north-central Iowa hospitals slightly decreased in the last week from 34 to 31. 24 of those 31 patients were not fully vaccinated.

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 11422 444
Butler 3196 185
Floyd 3616 163
Franklin 2597 115
Hancock 2900 120
Mitchell 2557 122
Winnebago 3031 150
Worth 1785 95
Wright 3652 128
Area Total 34756 1522
Last week total 33234 1699

 

Positivity rate 7-day % 14-day % Prev 7-day % Prev 14-day %
Cerro Gordo 20.5 22.5 23.9 22.1
Butler 14.5 15 15.1 13.1
Floyd 18.4 20.1 22.3 18.5
Franklin 16.8 17.4 20.5 19.7
Hancock 15.4 14.8 16.2 14.3
Mitchell 15.2 16.4 16 20.3
Winnebago 25.1 23.1 26.1 19.1
Worth 20.6 23.4 23.2 22.9
Wright 20.6 25.6 29.6 30.6
Area Total 18.3 19.8 21.6 20.1

 

 

7-day positive tests in area
 This week Last Week
0-17 21% 19%
18-29 17% 20%
30-39 16% 17%
40-49 13% 14%
50-59 14% 14%
60-69 10% 10%
70-79 5% 3%
80+ 4% 3%

 

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 149 128 21 4
Butler 48 41 7
Floyd 59 48 11 1
Franklin 38 35 3 2
Hancock 45 36 9
Mitchell 49 45 4 1
Winnebago 42 35 7 1
Worth 11 10 1
Wright 57 48 9 1
Area Total 498 426 72 10
Last week total 488 417 71 4

 

 

 

Hospitalized Wednesday Last Wednesday
Total 31 34
ICU 4 3
Vaccinated 7 13
Non-Vaccinated 24 21

 

 

Hospitalized by Age Total Fully Vaccinated Not Vaccinated
1-11 1 1
12-17
18-19
20-29 3 1 2
30-39 1 1
40-49 2 2
50-59 4 4
60-69 6 6
70-79 6 1 5
80+ 8 4 4
Total 31 7 24
For the latest

Trending
Marshalltown man accused of Mason City convenience store break-in
Belmond man accused of Mason City stabbing back in jail after failing to show up for court hearing earlier this month
Central Iowa women jailed after pursuit in Franklin, Cerro Gordo counties
New officers sworn in as Mason City Police Department continues to address shortage of officers
Clear Lake convenience store robbed
Connect With Us