Weekly COVID case count drops slightly in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the past week in north-central Iowa is down compared to the week before.
According to the latest data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 1522 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the KGLO News listening area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties in the past week, compared to 1699 the week before.
The 7-day and 14-day test positivity rates were also down when compared to the previous week. The area’s 7-day positivity rate is at 18.3%, down from 21.6% the week before; while the 14-day positivity rate is at 19.8%, slightly down from last week’s 20.1%. 54% of the new cases in the last seven days were people younger than 40.
Ten new deaths were reported in the last week in our listening area. Four were reported in Cerro Gordo County, two in Franklin, and single deaths in Floyd, Mitchell, Winnebago and Wright counties.
The number of people with COVID hospitalized in north-central Iowa hospitals slightly decreased in the last week from 34 to 31. 24 of those 31 patients were not fully vaccinated.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|11422
|444
|Butler
|3196
|185
|Floyd
|3616
|163
|Franklin
|2597
|115
|Hancock
|2900
|120
|Mitchell
|2557
|122
|Winnebago
|3031
|150
|Worth
|1785
|95
|Wright
|3652
|128
|
|
|
|Area Total
|34756
|1522
|Last week total
|33234
|1699
|Positivity rate
|7-day %
|14-day %
|
|Prev 7-day %
|Prev 14-day %
|Cerro Gordo
|20.5
|22.5
|
|23.9
|22.1
|Butler
|14.5
|15
|
|15.1
|13.1
|Floyd
|18.4
|20.1
|
|22.3
|18.5
|Franklin
|16.8
|17.4
|
|20.5
|19.7
|Hancock
|15.4
|14.8
|
|16.2
|14.3
|Mitchell
|15.2
|16.4
|
|16
|20.3
|Winnebago
|25.1
|23.1
|
|26.1
|19.1
|Worth
|20.6
|23.4
|
|23.2
|22.9
|Wright
|20.6
|25.6
|
|29.6
|30.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18.3
|19.8
|
|21.6
|20.1
|
7-day positive tests in area
|This week
|Last Week
|0-17
|21%
|19%
|18-29
|17%
|20%
|30-39
|16%
|17%
|40-49
|13%
|14%
|50-59
|14%
|14%
|60-69
|10%
|10%
|70-79
|5%
|3%
|80+
|4%
|3%
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|149
|128
|21
|4
|Butler
|48
|41
|7
|
|Floyd
|59
|48
|11
|1
|Franklin
|38
|35
|3
|2
|Hancock
|45
|36
|9
|
|Mitchell
|49
|45
|4
|1
|Winnebago
|42
|35
|7
|1
|Worth
|11
|10
|1
|
|Wright
|57
|48
|9
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|498
|426
|72
|10
|Last week total
|488
|417
|71
|4
|Hospitalized
|Wednesday
|Last Wednesday
|Total
|31
|34
|ICU
|4
|3
|Vaccinated
|7
|13
|Non-Vaccinated
|24
|21
|Hospitalized by Age
|Total
|Fully Vaccinated
|Not Vaccinated
|1-11
|1
|
|1
|12-17
|
|
|
|18-19
|
|
|
|20-29
|3
|1
|2
|30-39
|1
|1
|
|40-49
|2
|
|2
|50-59
|4
|
|4
|60-69
|6
|
|6
|70-79
|6
|1
|5
|80+
|8
|4
|4
|
|
|
|
|Total
|31
|7
|24