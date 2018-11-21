Weekend travel could get difficult with winter weather
By KGLO News
|
Nov 21, 2018 @ 11:57 AM

MASON CITY — Tens of thousands of Iowans will be traveling for Thanksgiving and they could face a challenge getting home a few days after the holiday.

The immediate forecast calls for warmer temperatures for much of Iowa with highs in the 40s and even low 50s in some areas. The National Weather Service say that should last into midday Saturday. A still-developing storm system may move in late Saturday, with the potential to drop temperatures into the 20s and drop several inches of snow into Sunday or Monday.

Iowans are warned to pay close attention to the forecast, especially if they’ll be on the road later this weekend.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mason City council next week to consider Gatehouse as downtown hotel developer, Grand Forks firm to be architect for arena as part of RCR project State Health Department advises you to follow CDC guidelines and dump romaine lettuce Mason City mayor Schickel says fireworks discussion “shining example of local government at its best” (AUDIO) Bridge project on Mason City’s northwest side will not be completed until next month Clear Lake council approves lease agreement with Historical Society Man charged with having sex with underage girl in Forest City park