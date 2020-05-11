Weekend report has 22 more people dead, 500 more cases of COVID-19 in Iowa
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Public Health over the weekend reported 22 more people with COVID-19 had died while nearly 500 more people have had positive tests.
On Saturday, the department said nine more people had been reported dead while 214 more people had tested positive.
On Sunday, 13 more people had been reported dead to bring the state’s total to 265 deaths linked to COVID-19. 287 more people had tested positive to bring the total to 11,959 total cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says 5154 people have recovered from coronavirus.
The Associated Press contributed to this report