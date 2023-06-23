Weekend rains could bring Iowa some much-needed drought relief

MASON CITY — After a week of warm, dry weather for most of Iowa, there’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms tomorrow (Saturday), the first of the summer season.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brad Small says the rain would bring some welcome relief from the worsening drought that now covers more than 83% of the state. “We’ll have a period, or at least a period, maybe two periods, of thunderstorms on Saturday,” Small says. “There could be some in the morning and there could be some of the afternoon, or possibly even both, that are strong to severe. There’s a little uncertainty on which period is going to be the strongest. Right now, it looks like it might be the afternoon.”

The forecast shows a chance for rain on Sunday, with dry weather returning on Monday.