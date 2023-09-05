Week three of IUB’s carbon pipline hearing features testimony from developers

FORT DODGE — The Iowa Utilities Board hearing for the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline has entered its third week — and the company has a list of 15 witnesses scheduled to testify.

Property owners who object to having the pipeline run through their land testified during the first two weeks of the hearing. The company’s witnesses are scheduled to testify this week. Summit is seeking eminent domain authority so unwilling landowners would be forced to grant the company permanent access to more than 900 parcels, or sections of property.

The route for the proposed Summit pipeline stretches about 680 miles through Iowa and would carry carbon from ethanol plants in five states to underground storage in North Dakota.

Today’s first witness is James Powell, the chief operating officer of Summit Carbon Solutions. Powell previously worked for a company that owned and managed pipelines. The second witness is Summit’s chief commercial officer, who has experience in the biofuels industry.