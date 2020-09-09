Wednesday September 9th Local Sports
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Wieters hit 14 foul balls during a 19-pitch at-bat that ended with a flyout as the St. Louis Cardinals scratched out a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins to split a doubleheader. Josh Donaldson, Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sanó all homered to lead the Twins to a 7-3 victory over the Cardinals in the first game. The two-game series at Busch Stadium was condensed to one day so the Cardinals could have one more day off before the end of the season, with a backlog of makeup games this month.
=== The Twins will now have two days off and resume play with a three-game series at home against Cleveland starting Friday night at 7:10, a game you’ll hear on KGLO. The Twins have a record of 27-18 and are a half-game behind both the Indians and the Chicago White Sox for first place in the AL Central.
AMES — Season openers always have a lot of question marks and even more so this season. After not having spring practice and navigating through a pandemic the past couple of months Iowa State debuts on Saturday against Louisiana. Cyclone coach Matt Campbell likes the way his team has prepared.
After a roller coaster of an off-season Campbell says the Cyclones are ready for a game.
As he enters his fifth season Campbell has turned the Cyclones into a consistent winner. Campbell does not think the lack of fans at Jack Trice Stadium will have any impact on the game.
Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium is scheduled for 11 o’clock on Saturday
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor is the third Big 12 team forced to postpone its scheduled season opener because of the coronavirus. Louisiana Tech was supposed to play in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, but the school says it can’t play because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests. Tech officials say the positive tests and contact tracing affecting other players make it impossible to play the game. The school said it had only one positive test in a three-week span before the outbreak that comes less than two weeks after its campus was affected by Hurricane Laura. TCU and Oklahoma State also postponed this weekend. Seven Big 12 teams, including Iowa State, are still scheduled to play.
— high school volleyball last night
Mason City at Des Moines Lincoln — cancelled due to Des Moines public schools having classes all online
Newman 3-0 West Fork (25-14, 25-22, 25-16)
Iowa Falls-Alden 3-0 Clear Lake (25-12, 25-15, 25-10)
Northwood-Kensett 3-0 Rockford
Forest City 3-0 North Iowa
Garrigan 3-0 Eagle Grove
St. Ansgar 3-1 North Butler
Central Springs 3-2 Nashua-Plainfield
Belmond-Klemme 3-2 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura